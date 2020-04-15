Entertainment

I Am Sexiest Alive, Says Teni As She Shows Off Erotic Dance Skills (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.Buhari,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Ortom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk-to-dawn

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in the state and also extended the lockdown...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: People With Over N5, 000 In Bank Won’t Get Palliatives ― FG

The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq says following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: IG Vows Sanctions On Transporters Embarking On Night Trips

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that the lockdown is for 24 hours adding that any motorist...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata simply known and addressed as Teni has no doubt become an internet sensation asides her musical prowess in the last couple of days.

The singer has often teased her fans with series of content across social media platforms.

However, she took it a notch up on Wednesday, 15th April when she declared herself the sexiest alive.

Read Also: ‘I Have Received International Calls Threatening Me To Back Off 5G Issue’- Melaye

Also, she shared a new video wherein she was caught twerking up a storm as she also shows off some amazing dance steps.

Watch the video below:

Previous articleAdekunle Gold Gushes Over Simi’s Songwriting Skills
Next articlePeter Obi Backs Buhari, Says Lockdown Extension Is Necessary
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

BBNaija’s Khloe Cries Out About Losing Her Mind As Lockdown Continues

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
2018 BBNaija housemate Kloe as taken to social media to cry out about the extent at which the lockdown is getting to her.According to...
Read more

BBNaija’s Anto Reveals What She Will Be Doing After The Lockdown

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
With the lockdown extension, so many celebrities have taken to their pages to share their displeasure about it.2018 BBNaija housemate Antolecky has joined in...
Read more

Adekunle Gold Gushes Over Simi’s Songwriting Skills

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Supportive husband and singer, Adekunle Gold took to Twitter to gush over his wife, Simi and her songwriting skills.The ‘Jore’ singer shared a post...
Read more

Ubi Franklin’s South African Babymama, Nicola Siyo Calls Him Out On Instagram

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Music executive, Ubi Franklin’s South African babymama, Nicola Siyo, called him out on social media after he reposted a video of their son, Shiloh.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -