I Am Sexiest Alive, Says Teni As She Shows Off Erotic Dance Skills (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata simply known and addressed as Teni has no doubt become an internet sensation asides her musical prowess in the last couple of days.

The singer has often teased her fans with series of content across social media platforms.

However, she took it a notch up on Wednesday, 15th April when she declared herself the sexiest alive.

Read Also: ‘I Have Received International Calls Threatening Me To Back Off 5G Issue’- Melaye

Also, she shared a new video wherein she was caught twerking up a storm as she also shows off some amazing dance steps.

Watch the video below: