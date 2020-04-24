I Am Thankful Life Brought You To Me, Mercy Admires Ike

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has taken to her official Twitter handle to gush over her lover, Ike Onyeama while reminding that their love show would kick-off exactly two days from now.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Confirms Willie Xo As Mercy’s Boyfriend On Live Instagram (Video)

The reality TV star in her Twitter post said she is thankful to life for bringing him to her.

She wrote:

Life has brought me too many gifts…but I am really thankful it brought you to me. Love has its ups and downs..it also brings with it many surprises😍I can’t wait to show the world what it has brought you and I. #2DaysToMercyXIkeShow.