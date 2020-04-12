Entertainment

I Am The Only Professional Artiste In Nigeria – Brymo

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Brymo in his usual fashion has taken to social media to again brag about his abilities.

According to the singer who just released a new album. he is the only truly professional artiste in Nigeria.

Read Also: No Body Of Work Released Or Unreleased Can Match It – Brymo Tackles Troll Over His New Album

In his words;

”Let me help… an A-lister is an artist who performs, writes, presents their music, and also earn on the highest professional level possible in a specific music market… in Nigeria I’m the only truly, professional artiste, there is, best songwriter, best performer…come on!.”

