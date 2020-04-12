I Am The Only Professional Artiste In Nigeria – Brymo

Nigerian singer Brymo in his usual fashion has taken to social media to again brag about his abilities.
According to the singer who just released a new album. he is the only truly professional artiste in Nigeria.
In his words;
”Let me help… an A-lister is an artist who performs, writes, presents their music, and also earn on the highest professional level possible in a specific music market… in Nigeria I’m the only truly, professional artiste, there is, best songwriter, best performer…come on!.”
