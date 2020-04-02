I Begged Flavour To Work With You – Jaywon Drags Master Kraft

Singer Jaywon has taken to his Twitter page to drag producer Master Kraft following a producer’s face off last night.

Master Kraft had gone head to head with Pheelz on whom had more hits and during the challenge mentioned he helped HJaywon get signed to Kennis.

Angered by this, Jaywon dragged Masterkraft saying he should not repeat this while also revealing that he helped the producer become who he is today.

”Say make I talk how I begged flavour to work with you before you ever met him

. Sunny nweke calm down ooo and no let this thing enter another level. As I Dey my own ehn make you Dey your own ooo. H”