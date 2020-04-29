I Couldn’t Walk For 3 Years After Accident In 2007 – Daddy Showkey

Veteran singer, John Asiemo, also known as Daddy Showkey, opened up on how he suffered a terrible car accident in 2007 which left him unable to walk.

The galala singer, in an Instagram live chat, recounted the sad tale on how he was on the sick bed for three years after he was involved in a ghastly accident while returning back home from Olu Maintain’s birthday party.

Daddy Showkey said he was advised by the doctor not to sing or dance again and this affected his career.

According to him, he was neglected by his so-called friends and partners as he claimed they would deny him entrance into their homes.

The singer added that he had to engage in menial jobs like bricklaying after he travelled to Warri, Delta state capital in 2010 when the situation became worse.

Watch the video below: