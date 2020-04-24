‘I Destroyed My Ex’s Properties And Warned Him Not To Date Someone Lower Than Me’ – BBNaija Star, Khloe

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, also known as Khloe, has shared how she reacted after she found out her ex-boyfriend was cheating.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur, who went live on Instagram with Kiki Osibanjo, revealed she destroyed her ex’s properties out of anger.

Khloe said she broke the man’s phone and windscreen even though she never believed she could do that.

The fashion and beauty influencer also stated that she always warns her ex-boyfriend not to date someone below her standard and he should step up his game.

Watch the video below: