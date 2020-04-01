I Didn’t Donate N1billion For Fight Against Covid-19: Peter Obi

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Presidential elections, Peter Obi, says he did not donate N1billion for the fight against coronavirus in the country.

The former Anambra state governor was reacting to reports making the rounds in social media circles that he donated the said amount for COVID-19 relief fund.

“I have not donated to the fund,” Obi said in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Valentine Obienyem.

Read Also: Russian President In Isolation After Shaking Hands With Doctor Who Has Covid-19

Obi said the issue at hand was “so scary and of great importance to the world, especially our dear country, to be tainted by any manner of fake news.” He implored purveyors of fake news to desist from that.

“As a Nigerian, I am deeply worried about the situation in the world, especially what Nigeria and her citizens are going through. I had earlier made case for the vulnerable and advised that their plight should be a priority in any decision on how to fight the pandemic,” Obi said.