‘I Don’t Believe Coronavirus Exists’ – Zlata Ibile Tells Bankulli (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Zlatan Ibile has declared that the global pandemic of the coronavirus is all fake.

In a live Instagram session with ace producer and talent manager, Bankulli Osha, the singer made this known to viewers.

The duo, in their live video session, were seen talking about the lockdown as Zlatan cried out that his May 10th concert in London has been cancelled.

READ ALSO – Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Bella Shmurda, Q2 Perform For Wizkid On Live Broadcast

Bankulli tried to explain that it is all happening because of the pandemic, that was when the singer declared that he doesn’t believe that there is a virus out there.

Watch The Video Here:

