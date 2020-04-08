I Don’t Know If I Have A Baby Somewhere Or Not: Don Jazzy

Popular record label owner and entrepreneur, Michael Collins Ajereh simply known as Don Jazzy says he does not know if he has a baby somewhere or not.

He made this known while asking his fans to make an assumption about him on social media and a fan says he has a baby somewhere.

Reacting swiftly, Don Jazzy stated that they can both assume as he also does not know if he has one or not.

See their exchange below: