I Don’t Know If I Have A Baby Somewhere Or Not: Don Jazzy

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular record label owner and entrepreneur, Michael Collins Ajereh simply known as Don Jazzy says he does not know if he has a baby somewhere or not.

He made this known while asking his fans to make an assumption about him on social media and a fan says he has a baby somewhere.

Read AlsoDon Jazzy Poses In Maternity Gown, Says He Is About To Deliver Greatness (Photo)

Reacting swiftly, Don Jazzy stated that they can both assume as he also does not know if he has one or not.

See their exchange below:

 

