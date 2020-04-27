‘I Don’t Want To Eat Animals Anymore Because They Have Feelings’ – Annie Idibia

Movie star, Annie Macaulay Idibia has stated that she doesn’t want to eat animals anymore because they have feelings like human beings.

The wife of singer, 2face Idibia made this known on her Instagram story where she hinted at becoming a vegan.

The mother of two wrote;

”I DONT EVER WANT TO EAT ANIMALS ANYMORE..

They Have Feelings, Just Like We do..They Love And Try To Protect Their Kids Just Like We Do..And We Cook Them And Eat Them

Also Importantly My Healthy Heart Will Thank Me Later.. Fruit N Plants It Is For me now”

