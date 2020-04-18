I Feel Lonely Without A Man – Actress Destiny Amaka

Nollywood actress and On-Air Personality (OAP), Destiny Amaka has made known her concerns following the extension of the lockdown.

In an interview with Sun News, Amaka stated that she disposed of all her s3x toys before the pandemic.

“I feel so lonely this lockdown period. I think I feel it more because we know we can’t go out to get anything even s3x. But, truly I’m sure we’ve all been without s3x longer than these few weeks.

Read Also: How I Called-off My Engagement To Avoid Broken Marriage – Lagos OAP, Destiny Amaka Narrates

” I don’t even own any more sex toys, I got rid of them, but I definitely need to stack back up. I have to look for ways to get boldly contact or wait till we come out of this. It is really ain’t that serious yet.”