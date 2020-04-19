I Felt I Was Going To Die -Toyin Abraham Speaks On Battling Depression

Popular Yoruba star, Toyin Abraham has opened up on her battle with depression.

The new mum of one in an interview with, Chude on his show, “With Chude” on TVC, spoke on how she dreaded her family because she is from a Christian home and she smoked cigarettes.

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Selfie On Instagram

The actress also spoke on having the feeling of dying soon and was already planning her own funeral.

“I used to sit down and tell myself, Toyin if you die now, imagine the kind of crowd that will come, you will now be more popular oh. Yes, I was looking at the crowd that will come to my funeral” She told Chude…

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_IyHUenqsv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link