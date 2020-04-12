National News

I Forgive Those Who Lied Against Me: Charles Soludo

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo says he has forgiven those who lied against him in the last few days.

Soludo is possibly reacting to allegations concerning a hospital project worth several millions that he is constructing in his home town, Isuofia, Aguata local government area of Anambra State.

Soludo had been accused of receiving N2 billion from donors without executing the project, which he is executing in memory of his late mother.

The allegation was made by an aide to one of the governorship aspirants for the 2021 election in Anambra State.

Read Also: Soludo, Salisu, Others Get New Appointments As Buhari Constitutes Economic Team

However, according to reports, many people, including politicians, who made pledges towards building the hospital, did not redeem their pledges.

Speaking in his Easter message to the people of Anambra State, Soludo, who is also a governorship aspirant, quoted Matthew 5:44, in the bible, which spoke on the need for people to love their enemies and pray for those who persecute them.

