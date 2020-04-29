I Had Big Plans For My Birthday This Year – Adaora Ukoh

Nollywood actress Adaora Ukohis a year older and has taken to social media to celebrate herself, sharing the plans she had her for birthday.

The curvy actress in her birthday message revealed she had big plans for her party this year but due to the pandemic, that will no longer be happening.

”Hello 27TH APRIL…….🍾 It’s the Day the LORD has made for me and I shall REJOICE and be glad in it? 🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍷🍷🍷🍮🎂🍹🥂🍻🍷

You Know Last year I had BIG PLANS for my birthday come 2020

”Who would have thought QUARANTINE/ISOLATION had its plans for the World 🗣I say a prayer PLEASE DEAR LORD PLEASE MAKE THIS PLAGUE CALLED COVID19 GO AWAY. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 …………………………………………………….

”HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADAORA

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADAORAUKOHABUMERE

YOU ARE ONE OF THE STRONGEST WOMAN I HAVE EVER MET.

YOU ARE TRUE TO YOURSELF AND WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN.

YOUR HEART IS SO PURE BUT VERY FIRM .

YOU ARE A GREAT MUM AND A GOOD WIFE.🤴🤴😅🤣😅

……………………………………………………

”You Love God, Life, Food, Dance, Acting, travelling, Family and to make People Laugh.

Oh yeah she is also an introvert to a Certain Level

…………………………………………..

Oh and she Has GREAT FANS AND FOLLOWERS whom are willing to share their little with her🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️

I Love You Peeps👄👄👄 ”