I Had Nothing When I Met My Wife 18 Years Ago – Peter Okoye

Peter of Psquare during a live IG session, revealed a secret about his wife and their relationship.

According to the musician, he had nothing when he met his wife, Lola, but she stood b him all the way.

The music entertainer advised his fans on how to treat a woman, adding that he now has peace of mind in his marriage.

In his words;

“My wife was never perfect, don’t get me wrong.. you know what I did.. I made her how I want her to be and she made me how she wants me to be”