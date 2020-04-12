I Had Nothing When I Met My Wife 18 Years Ago – Peter Okoye

Peter of Psquare during a live IG session, revealed a secret about his wife and their relationship.
According to the musician, he had nothing when he met his wife, Lola, but she stood b him all the way.
The music entertainer advised his fans on how to treat a woman, adding that he now has peace of mind in his marriage.
In his words;
“My wife was never perfect, don’t get me wrong.. you know what I did.. I made her how I want her to be and she made me how she wants me to be”