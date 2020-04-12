Entertainment

I Had Nothing When I Met My Wife 18 Years Ago – Peter Okoye

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

I Forgive Those Who Lied Against Me: Charles Soludo

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo says he has forgiven those who lied...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after landing in the intensive care unit over...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

$6.9bn Loan: Stop Looting With COVID-19, PDP Tells FG Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has accused federal government officials of using the coronavirus pandemic as an avenue to loot...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari Rejoices With Christians On Easter Celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his official Twitter handle to rejoice with Christians on the occasion of Easter...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: WWE Confirms First Known Case

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case after someone in its ranks got infected with the...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Peter of Psquare during a live IG session, revealed a secret about his wife and their relationship.

According to the musician, he had nothing when he met his wife, Lola, but she stood b him all the way.

The music entertainer advised his fans on how to treat a woman, adding that he now has peace of mind in his marriage.

In his words;

Read Also: It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

“My wife was never perfect, don’t get me wrong.. you know what I did.. I made her how I want her to be and she made me how she wants me to be”

View this post on Instagram

gold digger – Peter Psquare

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Previous articleActor Afeez Owo Renews Marital Vows With Wife, Mide Martins As She Celebrates Her Birthday
Next articleBuhari Rejoices With Christians On Easter Celebration
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Rita Daniels Gives Out Relief Items To The Needy (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels hit the streets to give out relief items to the needy on Sunday in celebration of the festive period.The mother...
Read more

Musician, Jumabee Recounts How He Almost Lost His Life To COVID-19

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian singer, Jumabee has taken to his Instagram page to recount how he almost lost his life after testing positive for Coronavirus in the...
Read more

‘I Wish Tacha Was My Bestie’, Says Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Ghanaian artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale took to his social media space to indicate his interest in 2019...
Read more

I Am The Only Professional Artiste In Nigeria – Brymo

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian singer Brymo in his usual fashion has taken to social media to again brag about his abilities.According to the singer who just released...
Read more
- Advertisement -