I Have Been Having Tons Of Negative Thoughts Lately – Cee-C

2018 BBNaija housemate Cee-C, has bared her mind about having negative thoughts lately.

According to the CEGAR CEO and model, everyone needs to take charge of their day early on else negative thoughts will disrupt things.

”If you don’t set the tone for the day, Negative thoughts will set them for you.

Lately, I’ve been having tons of negative thoughts, “you’d never get there, you’ll just keep going in circle and the likes of it. Lol Have you been having negative thoughts about yourself?



”How are you handling it? Please share in comment section🤗

Me:



”1• Affirmations



”2• Cognitive delusion; stepping back from the thoughts in my head and seeing them as simply that— just thoughts. Not reality



”3• Self Compassion. Treating myself with more gentleness, kindness and understanding.

and



”4• Prayer”