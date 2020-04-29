I Have Been In Relationships With Both Men And Women – Nadia Rose

Popular British rapper Nadia Rose has shared a bit of her experience in the relationship train of life.

The rapper, who is a cousin to Stormzy, shared that she has dated both men and women and has drawn into a common conclusion.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper shared with her followers that in the end, dating both gender is tough.

On Twitter, Rose wrote: “Having been in relationships with both men and women, I can confirm that everyone is mad.”

See Post Here: