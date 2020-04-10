I Have Been Terribly Sick, Facing Lots Of Family Issues: Cynthia Morgan (Video)

Popular dance-hall and reggae artist, Cynthia Morgan has finally opened up on her absence from the musical scene in recent times.

Speaking during a live interview, the singer attributed her absence to a serious family issue she has been dealing with.

She explained that she has been terribly sick in the last couple of months, and as such, not been able to drop any new song.

Read Also: Reggae Singer, Cynthia Morgan Dragged To Court Over Unpaid Rent And Tax Evasion

Although, she refused to reveal the nature of her sickness, but she assured that she is back and ready to take over again.

Watch the video below: