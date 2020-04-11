‘I Have Imagined Being With Tiwa Savage’ – Blaqbonez Tells M.I

Up and coming Nigerian singer, BlaqBonez has revealed just how much he thinks about Afropop singer, Tiwa Savage.

In an Instagram Live session, the rapper, who was Live with former Chocolate City Boss, M.I Abaga, made this known as they talked about BlaqBonez sexual experiences.

According to the singer, he has ‘fantasized’ being with Tiwa Savage multiple times.

READ ALSO – I Don’t Consider Myself A Christian Anymore – Blaqbonez

In the Live session, M.I was heard asking BlaqBonez if he thinks about Nigerian celebrities as he pointed out that he recalls his last sexual experience.

Watch The Video Here: