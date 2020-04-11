Entertainment

‘I Have Imagined Being With Tiwa Savage’ – Blaqbonez Tells M.I

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wike Makes U-Turn, Cancels Permission For Easter Celebration

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has cancelled the concession granted to churches to hold Easter Church services in...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Niger Declares Total Lockdown For Two Weeks

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the complete lockdown of the state for 24 hours for the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown Will Last As Long As Scientific Advisers Declare They Are Necessary: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to comply with the stay at home order adding that it is the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fears Of Community Transmission

The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Up and coming Nigerian singer, BlaqBonez has revealed just how much he thinks about Afropop singer, Tiwa Savage.

In an Instagram Live session, the rapper, who was Live with former Chocolate City Boss, M.I  Abaga, made this known as they talked about BlaqBonez sexual experiences.

According to the singer, he has ‘fantasized’ being with Tiwa Savage multiple times.

READ ALSO – I Don’t Consider Myself A Christian Anymore – Blaqbonez

In the Live session, M.I was heard asking BlaqBonez if he thinks about Nigerian celebrities as he pointed out that he recalls his last sexual experience.

Watch The Video Here:

Previous articleWike Makes U-Turn, Cancels Permission For Easter Celebration
Next articleVeteran Actress Roonie Dikko Finds Love At 50
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Toke Makinwa Reacts To Being Called ‘Abule Egba Kylie Jenner’

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Media girl Toke Makinwa has reacted being referred to as Abule Egba Kylie Jenner by Nigerians on Twitter.The OAP took to her handle to...
Read more

Veteran Actress Roonie Dikko Finds Love At 50

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Veteran actress, Roonie Dikko two it the limelight playing the wife of Nobert Young in Family Circle, a popular television series in the ‘90s,...
Read more

Mr Eazi Speaks On His Career With Tacha In IG Live (Video)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular singer, Mr. Eazi, has shared his early career history with reality TV star Tacha in an Instagram Live session.The two went live together...
Read more

Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Interracial Marriages In T Nollywood Industry

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Here is a compiled list of 5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside the shores of the country.Although, some of them have gone their...
Read more
- Advertisement -