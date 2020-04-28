‘I Have Never Had To Question If You Have Got My Back’ – BBNaija Khafi Praises Tacha

BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem took to her social media page on Tuesday to praise co-star, Tacha Akide for being loyal and staying true to their friendship.
This comes after the duo held a prayer session after Khafi was labelled a snake by Jackye Madu, who was also a housemate at the reality show.
Taking to Twitter, the former MET police officer tweeted;
“It’s not easy knowing who is genuinely for you in this life, especially in this industry. With you I have never had to question that you have got my back. I don’t say this out loud enough but @Symply_Tacha, I love you and thank God for you. We all need a #FriendLikeTacha”
See the tweet below:
