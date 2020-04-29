I Have No Account Or Property Abroad: Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to reports that the federal government is planning to subpoena he and his wife’s bank records in the United States.

The former President expressed that he has no account or property abroad.

Jonathan responded via a statement, signed by his spokesman Ikechukwu Eze.

This response comes following moves by the Nigerian government to subpoena bank records purportedly belonging to Mr Jonathan and his wife, Patience.

“Our attention has been drawn to international media reports to the effect that the Federal Government of Nigeria has subpoenaed bank records for former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan in the United States of America,” Mr Eze said.

“We aver that the Federal Government of Nigeria did not contact Dr. Jonathan or his wife before issuing these subpoenas. If they had, we would have advised them of the fact that you cannot subpoena what does not exist.

“We also remind the public that on March 5, 2014, during the swearing-in of new ministers, then President Jonathan said “I am loyal to Nigeria’s economy. I don’t have accounts or property abroad, the statement read in parts.”