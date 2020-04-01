National News

I Have No Idea Of Kyari’s Whereasbouts: Lagos Health Commissioner

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says he has no idea about the whereabouts of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

Abayomi said that Kyari is not at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH)  isolation centre in Lagos.

Confirming that he tested positive for coronavirus last week, Kyari had in a letter revealed that he would be in Lagos on Monday for further tests based on medical advice.

However, the Lagos state commissioner, while addressing reporters in Lagos on Monday, said: “I’m not aware of the Chief of Staff’s itinerary, so I don’t know where he is, we chat on WhatsApp but I cannot tell where he is from our chat.

Read Also: FG Considers Compulsory Use Of Masks As COVID-19 Cases Rise To 139

“We’re exchanging information, but I haven’t asked him for his location. He seems well and happy and we’re exchanging information on strategic issues. It has been a long time we talked about his health. I presume he has made a full recovery.”

He added also that 150 tests for coronavirus disease were done per day at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos.

