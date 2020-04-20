I Have No Interest In 2023 Presidency: Onyema

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has distanced himself from an online poster by a group known as United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI) endorsing him for 2023 presidency.

According to Onyema, he has no interest in politics nor being Nigeria’s president in 2023, he is a businessman.

In a statement personally signed by him on Sunday, the AirPeace chairman said he does not know the group directly or remotely.

He explained that whatever he does to help humanity have no correlation with politics but borne out of his desire to give back to the society as his own contribution to humanity.