I Have Pictures That Will Last Me A Year, Lockdown Or Not – Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has made it known other things are more important to her than the lockdown itself.

The newly married actress took to her IG page to share a new photo of herself, adding that regardless of the lockdown, she has photos to show off on social media.

Mrs Micheal Fisayo Olagunju 🤘

”King’s Wife🥂

”Prince Mother

”Queen Mother

”Mother hen

”Special Breed”

”💰lockdown or not I have pictures that will last me a year👌

 

”Waist waisted by”

