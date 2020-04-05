‘I Have Received International Calls Threatening Me To Back Off 5G Issue’- Melaye

Less than 24 hours after the former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the national assembly, Dino Melaye agreed with the conspiracy theory that the new 5g network is responsible for the novel coronavirus, he has come out to claim that international communities have started calling him to threaten and warn him to back off from the theory.

Read Also: Why COVID-19 Is An Egoistic Virus: Dino Melaye

He made this known via a post on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 5th April.

He wrote:

“I have received 2 international calls threatening me and warning me to back off the 5G issue. I was told by the last caller that 5G is bigger than Presidents of nations so i should stop. And I told him it is not bigger than God. I am not killable by man.”