Trending

‘I Have Received International Calls Threatening Me To Back Off 5G Issue’- Melaye

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

PDP Charges NASS To Ensure Transparency In N500bn Intervention Proposal

The Peoples Democratic Party has charged the national assembly to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the N500 billion...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Niger Relaxes Curfew; Asks Civil Servants To Resume

 Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: CONCACAF Nations League Finals Postponed

The region governing body of CONCACAF Nations League has announced that the competition finals scheduled to be staged in...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: ‘Lockdown In Lagos May Be Extended’ – Sanwo-Olu

The 14-day lockdown currently being observed in Lagos may be extended, according to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Less than 24 hours after the former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the national assembly, Dino Melaye agreed with the conspiracy theory that the new 5g network is responsible for the novel coronavirus, he has come out to claim that international communities have started calling him to threaten and warn him to back off from the theory.

Read AlsoWhy COVID-19 Is An Egoistic Virus: Dino Melaye

He made this known via a post on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 5th April.

He wrote:

“I have received 2 international calls threatening me and warning me to back off the 5G issue. I was told by the last caller that 5G is bigger than Presidents of nations so i should stop. And I told him it is not bigger than God. I am not killable by man.”

Previous articleCOVID-19 Intervention Fund: Comedian I Go Dye Writes Buhari
Next articleComedian Alibaba Disowns Dino Melaye
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 Intervention Fund: Comedian I Go Dye Writes Buhari

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Popular humour merchant, Igodye has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari stating that the funds to be released for the fight against the...
Read more

JJC Skillz Backs Wife, Speaks On Lockdown House Party (Video)

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, the husband of Funke Akindele, has reacted to the backlash he received from Nigerians for hosting a party amid lockdown...
Read more

Reactions As Funke Akindele Throws House Party For Husband Amid Lockdown

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
Following the viral video of Actress Funke Akindele, her husband and those close to her partying, Nigerians have taken to social media to call...
Read more

COVID-19: Bishop Sam Zuga Shares Healing Formula With Buhari, Adamawa Governor

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
Nigerian clergy, Sam Zuga, has revealed that he has discovered the healing formula for the global pandemic, coronavirus.The bishop went further to share his...
Read more
- Advertisement -