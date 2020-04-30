I Have Six Packs And 6 Cars- Peter Okoye Brags

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-

 

Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group says some say they prefer a man with 6 cars to the man with 6 packs.

However, he said he posses both before going on to declare himself a complete package.

The popular singer made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 30th April.

He wrote, “Some of them said they prefer a Man with 6 car to the Man with 6 packs!🤨 But I’ve got them both complete package. Just for jokes hehehehe nothing serious.”

