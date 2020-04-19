‘I Have So Much To Be Thankful For’, Says Simi As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has taken to her Instagram page to show her genuine gratitude to God as she turned a year older on Sunday.

Sharing a video via Instagram, the songstress wrote;

“I have so much. So so so much to be thankful for. You know me I like epistle, but today, I’m just going to say Thank You to my beautiful, beautiful God, the saviour of my life, Jesu Kristi, for giving me a life so full of love, joy, peace, grace, blessings and shine. Thank you so much. So so much. May my reasons for thanksgiving never diminish.

All I really desire for my birthday is prayers. Genuine, heartfelt, beautiful prayers. Thank you”

Read Also: ‘Why I’m Not Married At 37’ – Don Jazzy Reveals (Video)

Watch the video below: