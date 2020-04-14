I Just Bought My Staff A House – Davido

Nigerian singer and DMW boss Davido has just announced that he bought a house for his staff.

The father of three, who just days ago revealed that he is beginning to spend out of the money he never planned on spending, took to Twitter to announce this.

Read Also: ‘Davido Blocked Me’ – Nigerian Dancer, James Brown Reveals (Video)

He tweeted;

”Bought a house for my staffs today … great feeling”

His tweet has since garnered massive reactions online as many not only prayed for him but also wished they were that bouyant.