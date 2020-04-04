I Killed My Mother-In-law To Save My Marriage: Evil Wife

A woman identified as Rosemary Osegba, says she killed her mother-in-law to save her marriage and that she has no regret.

The incident, The Nation reports, occurred at a local community in Nasarawa State on March 18.

According to the suspect, she and her husband, Abaagu Clem, got married in February 2016 but the marriage was yet to produce a child.

Rosemary said her mother-in-law and herself became sworn enemies the day Clem, an only child, introduced her as his wife to be.

The suspect said the deceased had tried all in her power to prevent Clem from marrying her but it proved abortive as he stood his ground, insisting she was the one for him.

She said her husband’s decision to defy his mother and go ahead with the marriage didn’t go well with his mother as she allegedly swore never to allow the marriage work.