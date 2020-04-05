I Make Close To N60million In A Year – Bobrisky

Popular cross-dresser Bobrisky has revealed just how much she makes in a year.

In an IG live session with Ubi Franklin, Bob stated that in a year she makes nothing less than N60million.

Bob also spoke on her many business partnerships as well as her cancelled party last year, revealing she spent close to N20 million on preparations.

Asked how she feels about the party being cancelled, Bob replied saying she is fine as she does not allow things linger for so long due to fear of high BP.

Watch the interview below;