Sports

‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused her to miss fighting.In an interview with Channels Television,...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.NCDC said the new cases...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 1

Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

‌Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigerian Governors Back...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Odunayo Adekuoroye
Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused her to miss fighting.
In an interview with Channels Television, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the disruption has also affected her training programme.
“I was looking forward to the Olympics. From the day I qualified, I started preparing with my coach. This pandemic has made things slow because there is little I can do from you.’’
According to Adekuoroye, the work-out she does at home is not enough.
‘’Wrestling is a combat sport so you need the equipment to get you ready and you also need your teammates for sparring. Everyone is at home so it is difficult to achieve a complete training programme.’’
On the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year, the freestyle wrestler says it doesn’t change her ambition of winning a medal at the games.
‘’Oh I’m 100 percent ready for the games. My ambition of finishing on the podium is still intact and competing in Tokyo will give me an opportunity to prove a point that what I have achieved so far is not fluke.’’
Previous articleActor, Adeniyi Johnson Blasts Men Who Maltreat Their Wives
Next articleAkpororo’s Twin Babies Get Celebrated As They Turn Two (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Liverpool Deserves To Be Crowned EPL Champions: Joseph Yobo

Football Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, has admitted he would be happy to see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions.Jurgen Klopp’s men are 25 points...
Read more

Oliseh: Why I Will Never Coach Nigeria Again

Sports Valerie Oke - 0
Former Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Sunday Oliseh has vowed never to coach Nigeria again because he can not afford to "die on the...
Read more

NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.A family spokesperson confirmed her death in...
Read more

Popular Sports Photographer, Anthony Causi Dies Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Popular sports photographer, Anthony Causi has died of Coronavirus. This is coming weeks after he shared updates on his health from his sickbed and...
Read more
- Advertisement -