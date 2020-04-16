‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

In an interview with Channels Television, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the disruption has also affected her training programme.

“I was looking forward to the Olympics. From the day I qualified, I started preparing with my coach. This pandemic has made things slow because there is little I can do from you.’’

According to Adekuoroye, the work-out she does at home is not enough.

‘’Wrestling is a combat sport so you need the equipment to get you ready and you also need your teammates for sparring. Everyone is at home so it is difficult to achieve a complete training programme.’’

On the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year, the freestyle wrestler says it doesn’t change her ambition of winning a medal at the games.

‘’Oh I’m 100 percent ready for the games. My ambition of finishing on the podium is still intact and competing in Tokyo will give me an opportunity to prove a point that what I have achieved so far is not fluke.’’