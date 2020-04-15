I Miss Her So Much, It Still Hurts – Queen Nwokoye Mourns Mother

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye is sure not in a very good mood.

The actress took to her IG page to mourn her mom who passed a while back, sharing the last photo of her and speaking on just how much she misses her.

”This picture as casual as it is is my most prized possession and perfect to me. The only picture I have of my mum and my daughter. It was taken some months before she died.

”She has been sick for 11 years and this was the first time she saw my daughter. Even in her condition, she couldn’t stop holding her.

”I was still planning on how to take a perfect picture of them before tragedy struck. I miss her so much. It still hurts.”