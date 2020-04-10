I Never Knew Nigeria’s Healthcare System Was This Bad: SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has decried the poor state of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.

The SGF made this known during a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly on Thursday, according to TheCable.

Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, said he realised how bad it was, after he was appointed to head the team.

He noted that the pandemic has provided the opportunity to examine the state of the national health care systems which is in dire need of reforms and funding.

He went to explain that the weaknesses in Nigeria’s health systems became more glaring given the way more established health systems in Europe and America collapsed under pressure.

He, however, assured that there are plans to lay a legacy foundation for the immediate, medium and long-term development of the health system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic across the country.