‘I Pity Those Crushing On Me Because Of My Pictures’ – Daniella Okeke

Movie star, Daniella Okeke, has sent out a message to some of her fans and admirers, who have fallen in love with her because of her photos on social media.

The actress took to her official Instagram page to state that she pities them.

Okeke suggested that she is quite different from the version of herself she portrays on the Internet as she also made a reference to online shopping.

In her words:

I pity people who crush on me because of my pictures. It’s like you have not ordered something from Jumia or OLX before”

