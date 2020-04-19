‘I Saw Abba Kyari’s Death, Prayed About It, But It’s God’s Will’ – Prophet Fufeyin

The Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc., Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has again gotten many talking following the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Fufenyin, who just last year predicted the postponement of the 2019 General Elections in Nigeria, he, on December 31st, 2019, also prophesied about the death of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall the Presidency, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, announced the death of the Chief of Staff to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, after he had tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the video making rounds on the internet, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin said:

“I see a very big politician dying by a sudden illness. I see this happening three months before July 2020. Let us pray, but the will of God will be done.”

Watch the video below:

Speaking with strokesafrica.com the Man Of God said: “It was the will of God that it happen, and I commiserate with the President and the Kyari family.

”My prayers are with the Presidency and the family of the deceased, that God give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

He furthermore reassured Nigerians that this period of immense hardship will pass, by the Grace and Mercy of God Almighty.