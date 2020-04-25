I Slept At T.B Joshua’s Church’s Altar For Weeks, Got No Miracle – Daniel Amokachi

A former Nigerian international, Daniel Amokachi has opened up on travelling down to Nigeria from England to revive his career during his active football days.

According to the former Everton striker, he headed straight to the Synagogue Church of All Nations with the hope of getting a miracle to kick start his football career once again.

However, he said he slept at the church’s altar for weeks without receiving any Miracle.

He made this known during a live radio program on Brilla FM.

“I was at the church on invitation of a friend who is a member.

“My friend, at that time, told me about the man of God and that I could meet my miracle if I met with the Pastor.

“At first, I wasn’t giving to it, but I later agreed and flew down to Nigeria from England to see the Pastor.

“I slept by the church’s altar for several weeks to receive healing. I was not healed, but I saw lots of miracles that happened to people.”