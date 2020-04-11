Entertainment

I Stayed Celibate For 4 Years – Actress Ruth Eze

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Seriously Concerned About Lockdown Challenges: Osinbajo

As Nigerians continue to stay at home following the total lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja over the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Mounts To 100K With Over 1M Confirmed Cases

The number of deaths around the world from Coronavirus has now passed 100,000 according to researchers at the Johns...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Mikel Obi Shows Interest For Brazil Move

Former Super Eagles player John Mikel Obi has confirmed he is discussing a possible deal with Brazilian club Botafogo...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Liverpool Icon, Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is being treated in hospital.The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 11th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.COVID-19: Why We...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze unlike some actresses, has resorted to fasting and praying following the commencement of the lockdown in Lagos over the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Ruth;

Read Also: American Woman Calls Out Actress Halima Abubakar For Stealing Her Baby’s Photo To Deceive Nigerians

“I had to set up programs with my fans, fasting and praying and it has been giving me joy. It has not being staying at home.

”Especially for someone like me that has been very active. Even my beauty salon is not open. No work, no money. It has really affected me seriously. Even seeing videos of people who are sick in the isolation centers,  affects me psychologically,” she said.

The actress also spoke on how the lockdown has affected her romance life  saying;
“I am not a sex freak. I am also not into sex toys. I can stay for 6 months without the touch of a man. There was a time I stayed for 4 years without sex, this Coronavirus pandemic can’t make me miss having sex.
”I would rather put my energy into my work. At the moment, I am not into any relationship. Although, I have so many guys around me, but I am taking my time to work on myself after the last heart break.
”I need go be cautious of the kind of man I allow into my life. Getting married is a lot. With what I have seen about my colleagues’ marriage issues, it gives me lots of concerns. Marriage is not something you rush into and rush out.
”I have been thinking about marriage but I have not seen that person that would support me financially, spiritually and emotionally. I don’t believe in baby before marriage or meeting one rich guy and get pregnant for him.
”I want to have a beautiful home with my husband and kids. And I know God would answer all my prayers.”
Previous articleCOVID-19: Everthing Is Temporary – Moyo Lawal
Next articleBuhari Seriously Concerned About Lockdown Challenges: Osinbajo
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Everthing Is Temporary – Moyo Lawal

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
With coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, actress Moyo Lawal has taken to social media to share the one thing she has learned from the...
Read more

Why Publicly Criticize Oyakhilome But Praise Him Privately – Omokri

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Reno Omokri has reacted to the recent berating of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on social media.,Oyakhilome came under massive heat for saying the proposed 5G...
Read more

I Still Consider Myself Single Even As I Just Met Someone – Actress Maduka

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Emerging Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka, has revealed her most important plan during this COVID 19 pandemic.According to voluptuous actress, immediately after the Coronavirus Lockdown...
Read more

Rihanna Warns Fans To Quit Asking About New Music

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Multi-award winning singer Rihanna has taken to social media to issue a warning to those asking when she intends to drop a new album.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -