I Stayed Celibate For 4 Years – Actress Ruth Eze

Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze unlike some actresses, has resorted to fasting and praying following the commencement of the lockdown in Lagos over the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Ruth;

“I had to set up programs with my fans, fasting and praying and it has been giving me joy. It has not being staying at home.

”Especially for someone like me that has been very active. Even my beauty salon is not open. No work, no money. It has really affected me seriously. Even seeing videos of people who are sick in the isolation centers, affects me psychologically,” she said.