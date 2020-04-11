I Stayed Celibate For 4 Years – Actress Ruth Eze

Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze unlike some actresses, has resorted to fasting and praying following the commencement of the lockdown in Lagos over the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Ruth;
“I had to set up programs with my fans, fasting and praying and it has been giving me joy. It has not being staying at home.
”Especially for someone like me that has been very active. Even my beauty salon is not open. No work, no money. It has really affected me seriously. Even seeing videos of people who are sick in the isolation centers, affects me psychologically,” she said.
The actress also spoke on how the lockdown has affected her romance life saying;
“I am not a sex freak. I am also not into sex toys. I can stay for 6 months without the touch of a man. There was a time I stayed for 4 years without sex, this Coronavirus pandemic can’t make me miss having sex.
”I would rather put my energy into my work. At the moment, I am not into any relationship. Although, I have so many guys around me, but I am taking my time to work on myself after the last heart break.
”I need go be cautious of the kind of man I allow into my life. Getting married is a lot. With what I have seen about my colleagues’ marriage issues, it gives me lots of concerns. Marriage is not something you rush into and rush out.
”I have been thinking about marriage but I have not seen that person that would support me financially, spiritually and emotionally. I don’t believe in baby before marriage or meeting one rich guy and get pregnant for him.
”I want to have a beautiful home with my husband and kids. And I know God would answer all my prayers.”