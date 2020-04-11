I Still Consider Myself Single Even As I Just Met Someone – Actress Maduka

Emerging Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka, has revealed her most important plan during this COVID 19 pandemic.

According to voluptuous actress, immediately after the Coronavirus Lockdown in Lagos State she will be going to engage in sexual intercourse.

Read Also: Nigerian Actress, Foluke Daramola Loses 2-Month-Old Pregnancy Due To Marriage Break Up Rumour (Photo)

She says, “The first thing I’d do when the Lockdown is over is to get some really good sex, don’t ask me where from. You know toys are great, but when you have so much time on your hands like we all do now, you get to think about things you really haven’t had time to think about.

”Like how the little things in life, like good sex really matter, considering the fact that we only live once and we’ve all seen how fragile life is in the past weeks. I’m not having enough sex as a spinster.

”My peaches is the least used part of my body and it’s not fair on the innocent organ. With all the deaths happening around us, I can’t stop thinking “what if?”. No one is sure of anything anymore these days.

”One has to really take a shot at this one life. I have been making due with my toys even though they’re beginning to bore me,” she asserted.

On her relationship status;”I did meet someone not too long but I still consider myself single. I’m really taking my time because I don’t want to rush. I’ve dated myself for so long it feels a bit awkward letting someone in but we’re taking it slow and he seems to understand.

”I don’t sit around with “plans” for marriage or babies.. I’m not trying to be anybody’s wife, literally. It’s great when marriage and kids happen for anyone but I don’t see them as priorities at this point in my journey.

”If God blesses me with them, I would happily play my role as expected but before then, I got a life to live and things to do,” she added.