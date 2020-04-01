Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle took to her social media space to share a story of how she struggled with her finances while her man was behind bars.

The curvy actress shared a video in which she opened up on her past and she captioned it;

“I came out to share my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now but is alone and feels worthless, feels like God doesn’t love her enough, well I’m here telling you that God loves us all equally and we’re all going through something in our lives, most of us would never share it because we want to show the world that we have this picture-perfect life but I’m telling you now no one, no human has a perfect life. If you’re thinking suicide and in so much pain just use my story as a motivation”.

Website – https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.kemifilani.ng/2020/04/i-struggled-to-pay-my-bills-while-my-man-was-in-jail-princess-shyngle-cries-out.html/amp