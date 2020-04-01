Entertainment

‘I Struggled To Pay My Bills While My Man Was In Jail’ – Princess Shyngle

By Amaka Odozi

Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle took to  her social media space to share a story of how she struggled with her finances while her man was behind bars.

Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle

The curvy actress shared a video in which she opened up on her past and she captioned it;

“I came out to share my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now but is alone and feels worthless, feels like God doesn’t love her enough, well I’m here telling you that God loves us all equally and we’re all going through something in our lives, most of us would never share it because we want to show the world that we have this picture-perfect life but I’m telling you now no one, no human has a perfect life. If you’re thinking suicide and in so much pain just use my story as a motivation”.

Read Also: Nkechi Blessing Replies Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

See the full post below:

View this post on Instagram

I came out with my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now , but he/she is alone and feels worthless, feels like God doesn’t love him/her enough, well I’m here telling you that God loves us all equally and we’re all going through something in our lives, most of us would never share it because we want to show the world that we have this picture perfect life but I’m telling you now no one, no human has a perfect life. If you’re thinking suicide and in so much pain just use my story as a motivation. Feel free to dm me to talk. I love you who ever you are and wherever you are and I want you to know that God loves you more , have faith it’s surely going to pass ❤️❤️❤️ Episode 3 of Discovering Princess Shyngle in on YouTube now, click the link on my bio and end, don’t forget to comment 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️. Please stay home and stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #washyourhands #socialdistancing #wegonnagetthroughthis #discoveringprincessshyngle Happy New Month ❤️

A post shared by Princess Shyngle🇬🇲 (@princesshyngle) on

Website – https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.kemifilani.ng/2020/04/i-struggled-to-pay-my-bills-while-my-man-was-in-jail-princess-shyngle-cries-out.html/amp

 

