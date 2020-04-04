I Tested Positive For Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago – Singer Pink

American singer, Pink just announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago.

According to Pink, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms of the disease and had to be tested. She discovered they were positive and had to isolate. She has however beaten the virus.

Pink wrote;

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

“This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.” She said

The 40-year-old mother of two who is married to Carey Hart, also made a sizable donation of $1 million to support health care workers on the frontlines.

Pink added;

“I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”