CoronavirusEntertainment

I Tested Positive For Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago – Singer Pink

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Governor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

American singer, Pink just announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago.

According to Pink, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms of the disease and had to be tested. She discovered they were positive and had to isolate. She has however beaten the virus.

Read Also: Will Smith’s Wife, Jada Pinkett Reveals Sex Toys As Key To Her Successful Marriage

Pink wrote;

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

“This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.” She said

The 40-year-old mother of two who is married to Carey Hart, also made a sizable donation of $1 million to support health care workers on the frontlines.

Pink added;

“I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

View this post on Instagram

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Previous articleIK Ogbonna’s Wife Thanks God COVID-19 Didn’t Happen 5 Years Ago
Next articleI Hate Unnecessary Attention – IG Comedian, Twyse Apologizes For Speaking Up For Sydney Talker
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian Quits Show After Fight With Kim

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has opened up on leaving the family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.Kourtney made this known after a...
Read more

COVID-19: Omotola Jalade Mocks Her Husband For Avoiding Her

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde simply known and addressed as as Omosexy has jockingly revealed that she intends to dump her husband as soon as...
Read more

Nigerian System Has Sent All Our Microbiologist Into Event Planning And Baking – Seun Kuti

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has shared his thoughts on the failed Nigerian system.Reacting to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. Seun asked where all...
Read more

‘Coronavirus Has Not Come To Play’ – Sola Sobowale Shares Emotional Video

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has shared an emotional message about the dangers that come with coronavirus.The ace actress in the video implored everyone...
Read more
- Advertisement -