I Think About You Every Day – Nancy Isime Remembers To Her Late Mom After 24 Years

Actress and OAP Nancy Isme is today remembering her late mom who passed 24 years ago.

” Dear Mum, It’s been 24 years since you went on that trip and never came back. People say I was young when you left so I might not remember much, Lol, When the only memories I have of that age is filled with you. It doesn’t even help that I was always with you.

‘I still remember the morning you left home, the blue and yellow print you wore, you let go of my hands. I used to ask God why it had to be you, but the older I grow I realize he saw the future and decided it was better he made you my guardian angel that way you could look after and protect me better.

”I just wish he gave me a little more time with you. When does it get better mum? When does the pain go away? When do I stop wishing?

”Life without a mother’s physical presence and guidance is tough mum, but it’s okay, I’ll keep pushing, learning and growing. I miss you! I think about you everytime. I hope I make you proud. I hope you like the woman I’ve grown to become. Till we meet to part no more, Keep watching over me. I Love You❤️ “