‘I Think I’m Pregnant’ – Actress Biodun Okeowo (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty says that the lockdown has got her imagining a lot of things.

Making the announcement, the single mother of one revealed to her fans that she feels pregnant.

She further sought counsel on the early signs and symptoms of pregnancy as she has last got pregnant 16years ago.

Omoborty shared a beautiful image of herself wrote in part: “Something is bothering me…. moti jere Lockdown o🙆.I think I’m pregnant sha…”

See Her Post Here: