I Want Peace And Happiness For Everybody: D’banj

Veteran Nigerian act Dbanj has taken to social media to share the one thing he desires for himself and every person.

According to the father of one, he wants peace and happiness for himself and everyone.

Read Also: My Heart Will Forever Be Missing A Piece: DBanj’s Wife Remembers Late Son

”I want peace & happiness. Not only for myself. But for everybody”

This is coming in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

The singer revealed he recently just started sleeping in his room following the passing of his son in 2018.

https://twitter.com/iamdbanj/status/1248318043614138368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw