‘I Want To Fall In Love Again’- Kunle Afolayan Reveals His New Spec

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Ace movie producer and actor, Kunle Afolayan has revealed that he wants to fall in love again and he is willing to date a Korean lady.

Sharing a video of a Korean series, the divorced filmmaker wrote;

“I WANT TO FALL IN LOVE AGAIN”

But with a Korean 😬
I am a filmmaker and a dedicated one for that matter. I have worked with exceptional talented actors and actresses in the past and we have quite number of them in Nigeria.
I have been really stuck with Korean series during this isolation period and I have learned and discovered so many things.
The honest truth is, We really need more creative and deep writers in Nigeria and this is not to disrespect or talk down on the amazing ones we presently have.
Let’s look at it from this point. I know and understand the tricks in the make-believe world yet, I cried and cried, smiled, laugh out loud, giggle, rolled on the floor in between just one series. Apart from the damn production value which include great sound, amazing picture quality, nice convincing sets and locations.”

Read Also: ‘I Will Chase You Away With My Trident’ – Tacha Tells L.A.X Not To Visit Her

Watch the video below:

I WANT TO FALL IN LOVE AGAIN But with a Korean 😬 I am a filmmaker and a dedicated one for that matter. I have worked with exceptional talented actors and actresses in the past and we have quite number of them in Nigeria. I have been really stuck with Korean series during this isolation period and I have learned and discovered so many things. The honest truth is, We really need more creative and deep writers in Nigeria and this is not to disrespect or talk down on the amazing ones we presently have. Let's look at it from this point. I know and understand the tricks in the make-believe world yet, I cried and cried, smiled, laugh out loud, giggle, rolled on the floor in between just one series. Apart from the damn production value which include great sound, amazing picture quality, nice convincing sets and locations. Pabanbari gbogbo e ni the outstanding acting and performances. Last night, I felt like falling in love again while watching "Crash landing on you" I recommend it and thanks to my fans who are also fans of Korean films/series for recommending it. Ire #koreanseries #southkorea

