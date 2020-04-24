I Was Tough To Raise – Toke Makinwa Reveals

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa despite all the hate hurled her way has continued to thrive.

The OAP took to social media to share a bit about her growing up years, revealing she was wasn’t an easy child to raise.

”I was tough to raise, I suffered from PTSD that wasn’t dealt with early enough it manifested in different areas, I didn’t apply myself to my books, skipped classes and was advised to withdraw, today I thank God Big mummy didn’t give up on me, she wasn’t the easiest but I am here”