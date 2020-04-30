I Wasn’t Raised To Look Away When Others Need My Help – Nollywood Actor

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has shared that his mum never raised him to look away or feel comfortable when others need his help.

Read Also: Actor Yomi Fabiyi Volunteers To Be A Driver For NCDC

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the popular actor added that since he has made several attempts to volunteer with the relevant health agencies in Nigeria, he hopes it won’t be a violation of orders if he makes himself available to any general hospital for help amid the pandemic in the country.

He wrote, “I have made several attempts to volunteer sir @ProfAkinAbayomi. No response even from @NCDCgov. I hope I won’t be flouting orders if I call myself & present myself to any general hospital to help. My mother didn’t raise me to look away or feel comfortable when others need my help.”