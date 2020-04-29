I Wasted 5 Years In A Place That Almost Wasted My Potential As An Artiste – Aramide

Nigerian singer Aramide has just revealed she wasted 5 years of her life in a place where she was underappreciated and her potential as an artist almost fading away.

The singer took to Twitter writing;

Read Also: Nigeria singer, Aramide Announces She’s Now part Of Grammy Award Governing Board

”I’ve been there. Wasted 5years in a place that didn’t grow me and almost wasted my potentials as an artist. I didn’t leave because of fear and what-ifs. I’m lucky to still be here and I’m lucky to have an excellent support system. I would have lost it. Thank God.”