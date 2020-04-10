‘I Will Chase You Away With My Trident’ – Tacha Tells L.A.X Not To Visit Her

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Natacha Akide also known as Symply Tacha took to her Instagram page to celebrate sing, L.A.X as he clocked a year older on Friday.

Tacha shared a video of the singer with the caption;

“I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s another fabulous year of life! Happy Birthday @izzlax ❤️💋”

Reacting to the post, L.A.X jokingly told the reality Tv star that he was on her way to her house.

The self-acclaimed serial entrepreneur responded saying she will chase him away with her ‘Trident’.

See the post below: