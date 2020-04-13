Politics

I Will Quit Politics In 2023 – Senator Orji

By Eyitemi Majeed

Politics

Eyitemi Majeed

Former governor of Abia state, T.A Orji has insisted that he would be calling it quit on politics in 2023.

He made this known in a statement by his chief liaison officer, Mr Ifeanyi Umere on Monday.

The new declaration came amid his campaign posters for 2023 presidency which has started flooding Abia state.

The statement in full reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to some posters adorning some streets in Umuahia and Aba purporting that Senator T.A. Orji is running for President come 2023.

Read AlsoEFCC Investigates Theodore Orji Over Numerous Banks Accounts

“This is to let the public know that Senator T.A. Orji is not running for any political position in 2023 as he has last year declared that he is quitting politics in 2023.

“Those behind this act are those who are not happy with the towering status of the former Abia State Governor in national politics.

“Senator TA Orji is using this opportunity to assure his constituents that he will not be distracted by this latest antics of these political merchants of falsehood, as he will remain focused in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.”

