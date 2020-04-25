I Will Spend All Of My Lockdown Money On My Skin – Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada is known to care so much for her skin, this she shows us via her social media post.

With the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world and many already crying out over low cash available to them, Ifu has made it known that if push comes to shove, her last available money will still be spent on looking good.

”Caption this Pose! Me: 1st Pic- How I’m hanging on to my last Lockdown money knowing if Push comes to Shove, I’ll spend it all on my skin so you can see your reflection when you look at me.🤣

______

Making a Big Announcement later today, pls stay tuned!”